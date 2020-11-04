Jay Trumbull wins State Representative for fourth and final term

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Republican Jay Trumbull beat out Democrat Alicia Bays for Florida House District 6 with 72% of the vote. Bays received 27.94%

This will be his fourth term in the seat and will also serve as his last.

Since serving, Trumbull faced obstacles like Hurricane Michael and now the current pandemic. While running in the primaries, in August, Trumbull said he’s worked hard for Northwest Florida’s needs.

“I want to make sure that we continue to have strong leadership in Tallahassee to work with folks to make sure that we can continue our economy rolling,” said Trumbull.

Trumbull was born and raised in Panama City, Florida and graduated from Bay High School. He’s married to his high school sweetheart, Brittany Fishel.