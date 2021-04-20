‘It’s the least you can do,’ voters take to the polls for municipal elections

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — April 20th marks the last day for Bay County voters to cast their ballots for the municipal election. Voters must go to the site they are assigned to on their sample ballot, unlike in early voting when they had the luxury to choose between seven sites.

This is the first time voters must head to their assigned polling place in about two and half years. An executive order put into place after Hurricane Michael, which was then extended during the pandemic, allowed for what they called “super voting sites.” These sites allowed anyone to vote at any site. That order has since expired.

To find your assign precinct click here.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents will be voting for mayors in Lynn Haven and Parker, as well as multiple city council and commission seats in those cities as well as Panama City.

The heavily discussed school tax referendum is also on the ballot for voters. This would increase the millage rate over the next four years.

The voter turnout stood at just 12% this morning before the polls opened according to Bay County Supervisor of elections Mark Andersen. Andersen said he is encouraging everyone to go out and make their voice heard.



“Well with municipal elections we never know what the voter turn out will be, but this is what I know for sure if you go out and vote you’ll be apart of the voter turn out, and that’s what I encourage you to do,” Andersen said.

Voters Deven and Anna Volk have lived here since 2013. They said that citizens should be active in holding politicians and policies accountable, and voting is the least you could do to ensure that.



“It’s the strongest thing that we as citizens have and it’s our responsibility to do we can,” said Deven.

The Volks praised the voting process, adding it was quick and easy.