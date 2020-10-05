Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Harris-Pence debate will have plexiglass shield

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY — Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass shield between them to guard against coronavirus transmission.

The Biden-Harris campaign requested a plexiglass shield for Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, and the Commission on Presidential Debates agreed to it. That’s according to a campaign aide with knowledge of the request who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

It will be the first debate since President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The debate in Salt Lake City is the first and only meeting of the two vice presidential candidates.

It’s not the first time plexiglass will be used in a debate as a virus precaution. Democrat Jaime Harrison used a plexiglass partition during his Saturday debate against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.

The debate between Trump and Biden quickly descended into chaos, with repeated interruptions and moderator Chris Wallace struggling to retain control.

In the video, below, watch some of the first presidential debate from Cleveland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

