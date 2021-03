GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County voters decided to renew the one mill referendum on Tuesday night.

It has been in place for twelve years and benefits the school system, helping the district pay staff and provide a quality education. This is not a new tax.

The referendum passed with over 79 percent of voter support, according to unofficial results.

School superintendent Jim Norton and the entire school board thanked the citizens of Gulf County for passing the referendum.