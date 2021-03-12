Grey Dodge expected to endorse Commissioner Phillip “Griff” Griffitts for House District 6 seat

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Panama City businessman Grey Dodge says he will drop out of the race for House District 6 and endorse Bay County Commissioner Philip Griffitts, according to FloridaPolitics.com.

Dodge is a Republican and filed on March 2 to succeed Rep. Jay Trumbull in District 6 and is currently the only candidate running, but Dodge told FloridaPolitics.com he met with Griffitts to discuss the commissioner’s intentions to run for the seat himself.

Griffitts however has not formally announced his intentions to run for the district seat. The seat is currently held by Jay Trumbull who will be termed out next year.