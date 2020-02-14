Franklin County SOE hosting voter registration event

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County officials are gearing up for election season and giving their residents a chance to get registered to vote.

The presidential preference primary is the only race registered voters will cast their ballot in this year, as the county does not have any local races.

To ensure all of their citizens can take part in the election, the Supervisor of Elections (SOE) Office is hosting a voter registration event.

Heather Riley is head of the office and says this is their third event they’ve had so far this year. She says they’ve gotten a good turn out each time and expects nothing less this Saturday.

“Our majority of people is in the working population and we’re open the same time they are so it gives them the opportunity to come out and get their voter registration done, get their address changes, their party changes when they might not have time during the week and a lot of people just prefer face to face rather than going online,” said Riley.

The event is taking place Saturday, February 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST in Apalachicola at the H’Cola History Festival.

Riley says her office will also be open until 5:30 p.m. EST on both Monday and Tuesday as the deadline to register to vote for the PPP is Tuesday, February 18.

Anyone wanting to register needs to bring a valid Florida ID.

Find more information here.