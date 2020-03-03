Florida’s Vote by Mail request deadline quickly approaching

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While fourteen states may be gearing up to vote in Super Tuesday elections this week, the deadline to request a Vote by Mail ballot in Florida’s presidential preference primary is fast approaching.

Saturday, March 7th is the final day to request a ballot from your Supervisor of Elections.

If you live in Bay County and are registered to vote, you can request one at www.bayvotes.org or by calling (850) 784-6100.

If you contact the office after hours, be sure to leave your name, number, and date of birth so that your request can be processed.