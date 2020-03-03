Florida’s Vote by Mail request deadline quickly approaching

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While fourteen states may be gearing up to vote in Super Tuesday elections this week, the deadline to request a Vote by Mail ballot in Florida’s presidential preference primary is fast approaching.

Saturday, March 7th is the final day to request a ballot from your Supervisor of Elections.

If you live in Bay County and are registered to vote, you can request one at www.bayvotes.org or by calling (850) 784-6100.

If you contact the office after hours, be sure to leave your name, number, and date of birth so that your request can be processed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Two confirmed cases of coronavirus in FL

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two confirmed cases of coronavirus in FL"

Alvin's Island being torn down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alvin's Island being torn down"

BDS officials talk Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS officials talk Coronavirus"

Study Abroad affected at Troy University

Thumbnail for the video titled "Study Abroad affected at Troy University"

Supreme Court prepares to examine the legality of Obamacare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supreme Court prepares to examine the legality of Obamacare"

Coronavirus News Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus News Conference"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.