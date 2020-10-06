Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Florida governor extends voter registration after site crash

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, a voter casts his ballot during Florida’s primary election at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Fla. Republicans in Florida are narrowing the voter registration gap with Democrats, underscoring the state’s status as a crucial battleground in November.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election.

DeSantis will extend the deadline that expired Monday until 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

In addition to online registration, DeSantis ordered elections, motor vehicle and tax collectors offices to stay open until 7 p.m. local time for anyone who wants to register in person.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee says the online registration system “was accessed by an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour” during the last few hours of Monday.

