BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Registered voters in Callaway, Mexico Beach, and Panama City Beach can now request their vote by mail ballots for this year’s municipal elections.

The last day to request the ballots from the Supervisor of Elections office is Saturday, April 11.

The ballots will be mailed out to residents on April 13.

You can request your ballot here.

Election day will happen on April 21 for all three cities.