Emmett ‘Chip’ Singleton running for mayor of Callaway

Your Local Election Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway resident whose family has been part of the city’s government in the past is wanting to continue on the tradition.

Emmett ‘Chip’ Singleton is running for the mayor of Callaway as he set up along Tyndall Parkway for his campaign. Growing up in a household involved with local politics, Singleton emphasized his desire to improve the city.

“My grandfather, 1964, was the first mayor when we received our charter. As I was growing up, as I graduated from Rutherford High School my mother was a two term commissioner in the city of Callaway. I grew up in a household surrounded with politics and doing right by the people,” said Singleton.

He also noted long term he plans to focus on Hurricane Michael recovery, specifically providing housing and drawing in new business to the area.

“We need commerce. We got 20,000 people. They’re going to rebuild Tyndall, 20,000 people are coming this direction, they’ll be here in the next year. We need housing. We got a lot of work ahead of us, this hurricane thing is not over,” explained Singleton.

The mayoral candidate also expressed his frustrations with not being able to go door to door to campaign as well as Callaway commission’s decision not to push back the election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Doctors Memorial Hospital testing asymptomatic residents for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctors Memorial Hospital testing asymptomatic residents for COVID-19"

History Class delays open due to COVID19

Thumbnail for the video titled "History Class delays open due to COVID19"

Copacabana Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Copacabana Update"

Fsu dorms move forward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fsu dorms move forward"

4.6.20 ACLU LAWSUIT

Thumbnail for the video titled "4.6.20 ACLU LAWSUIT"

Emmett 'Chip' Singleton running for mayor of Callaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmett 'Chip' Singleton running for mayor of Callaway"
More Local News