Emmett ‘Chip’ Singleton running for mayor of Callaway

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway resident whose family has been part of the city’s government in the past is wanting to continue on the tradition.

Emmett ‘Chip’ Singleton is running for the mayor of Callaway as he set up along Tyndall Parkway for his campaign. Growing up in a household involved with local politics, Singleton emphasized his desire to improve the city.

“My grandfather, 1964, was the first mayor when we received our charter. As I was growing up, as I graduated from Rutherford High School my mother was a two term commissioner in the city of Callaway. I grew up in a household surrounded with politics and doing right by the people,” said Singleton.

He also noted long term he plans to focus on Hurricane Michael recovery, specifically providing housing and drawing in new business to the area.

“We need commerce. We got 20,000 people. They’re going to rebuild Tyndall, 20,000 people are coming this direction, they’ll be here in the next year. We need housing. We got a lot of work ahead of us, this hurricane thing is not over,” explained Singleton.

The mayoral candidate also expressed his frustrations with not being able to go door to door to campaign as well as Callaway commission’s decision not to push back the election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.