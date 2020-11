PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With only one more day to get your vote counted, some may not be sure where they can vote. Others may wonder if their mail-in ballot has been counted yet. Here are some tools to make your voting experience less stressful.

To see a list of all the super voting sites in the Bay County area click here.

If you’d like to check on your mail-in ballot status click here.