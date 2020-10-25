FBI Seeks Victim Emails in 2020 Election Security Matters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– The FBI said they believe foreign countires are meddling with the Presidential election targeting Florida as well as other swing states, one of their scare tactics is intimidating emails.

The FBI is seeking victim emails that may be related to voter intimidation and suppression matters. Anyone who receives email correspondence that appears to threaten violence or retaliation related to the 2020 Election, is asked to report this information directly to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) or their local FBI field office (FBI Jacksonville – 904-248-7000).

Victims are asked to include their contact information, a copy of the email, and the email header which is typically hidden in the standard inbox view.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) complaint form can be accessed here.