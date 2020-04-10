Early voting in Panama City Beach begins Monday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Voters in Panama City Beach will be able to go to the polls starting on Monday for this year’s municipal election.

Early voting begins Monday, April 13 and will continue through the week; ending on Friday, April 17. The Oatfield Building (next to the Lyndell Senior Center) on Hutchison Boulevard will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Citizen’s will vote for a new mayor and also two new city council members.

If you’re wanting to avoid the public polling place, any registered voter can request a Vote by Mail ballot. The deadline is tomorrow, April 11.

Election day is Tuesday, April 21. Two sites have been set up for voting on election day: Frank Brown Park Community Center and the Oatfield Building.

The hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on election day. Please be patient as social distancing of six feet will be maintained.

To see who is on the ballot, click here.