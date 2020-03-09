Early voting for presidential preference primary begins

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The polls are open and voters in Bay County have six places to cast their ballots early for the Presidential Preference Primary election.

Early voting started on Monday, March 9 and will continue until the primary election on March 17.

Registered voters will have the ability to vote at any SuperSite in the county throughout that time.

Supervisor of Election Mark Andersen says out of 44 of their precincts, only 23 are open since Hurricane Michael and these super site voting locations will make it easier for every Bay County voter to get to the polls.

6 SUPER VOTING SITES

Monday, March 9th – Sunday, March 15th

Open 10:00am – Close 6:00pm

 Site 1 Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Lane, PCB

 Site 2 Frank Nelson Bldg., 4201 W. 22nd Street, PC

 Site 3 Robert’s Hall 831 Florida, Ave, Lynn Haven

 Site 4 Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N. Hwy 231, PC

 Site 5 Parkway Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

 Site 6 Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th Street, PC

13 SUPER VOTING SITES

Monday, March 16th – Tuesday, March 17th

Open 7:00am – Close 7:00pm

 Sites 1-6 (Addresses are listed above)

 Site 7 Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. 9th Court, PC

 Site 8 LaQuinta Inn, 7115 Coastal Palms Blvd, PCB

 Site 9 Woodstock Church, 17495 Panama City Beach Pkwy, PCB

 Site 10 Sand Hills Fire Station, 13010 Hwy 77, Southport

 Site 11 Youngstown Fire Station, 11771 Hwy 231, Youngstown

 Site 12 Fountain Fire Station, 17822 Center Dr, Fountain

 Site 13 Mexico Beach City Hall, 201 Paradise Path, Mexico Beach

Information for Jackson County voters is as follows:

Saturday, March 7-Saturday, March 14–Early Voting for Presidential Preference Primary.

Hours: 8 AM- 5 PM, except Sunday, March 8: 9 AM- 5 PM.

Locations: *Supervisor of Elections Office, located at 2851 Jefferson St, Marianna, FL 32448;

*Sneads City Hall, located at 2028 Third Ave, Sneads, FL 32460; and

*Graceville Civic Center, located at 5224 Brown St, Graceville, FL 32440.

On Tuesday, March 17 for the Presidential Preference Primary, the polls are open from 7 AM – 7 PM.

Click on your county to find information for where you live:

Washington County

Calhoun County

Walton County

Liberty County

Holmes County

Franklin County