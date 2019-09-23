Early voting continues for Apalachicola run-off

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The citizens of Apalachicola will be voting in a new mayor and commissioner this week in a run-off election.

During the regular election at the beginning of the month, residents voted in Adriane Elliot for seat two on the city’s commission.

The race for Mayor as well as commission seat one, though, requires a run-off election.

For seat one, Despina George and Barry Hand are facing off.

Valentina Webb and Kevin Begos are still in the running for mayor.

Early voting started on Saturday, September 21 and will continue until the 28.

Citizens can visit the Supervisor of Elections Office any day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Election day is October 1st.

