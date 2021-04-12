Early voting begins in Bay County

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Early voting begins Monday in Bay County and will last until Friday, April 16th.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. during early voting.

Election day is April 20 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Early voters have the option to vote at one of the seven voting sites:

  • Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office
  • Frank Nelson Building
  • Glenwood Community Center
  • Lynn Haven Senior Center
  • Lyndell Conference Center
  • Palo Alto Church of Christ
  • Parker Community Center

On Election Day, April 20, voters must go to the site they are assigned to on their sample ballot.

Residents will be voting for mayors in Lynn Haven and Parker, as well as multiple city council and commission seats in those cities as well as Panama City.

The heavily discussed school tax referendum is also on the ballot for voters. This would increase the millage rate over the next four years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Funky Food Fest brings the community together to build a positive place for children

Double Red Flags

Weather Forecast 4-11-2021

Gulf County experiences possible tornado

04/10 Weather Hit

Woman Rescued from Collapsed home

More Local News

Don't Miss