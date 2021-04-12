Early voting begins in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Early voting begins Monday in Bay County and will last until Friday, April 16th.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. during early voting.

Election day is April 20 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Early voters have the option to vote at one of the seven voting sites:

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office

Frank Nelson Building

Glenwood Community Center

Lynn Haven Senior Center

Lyndell Conference Center

Palo Alto Church of Christ

Parker Community Center

On Election Day, April 20, voters must go to the site they are assigned to on their sample ballot.

Residents will be voting for mayors in Lynn Haven and Parker, as well as multiple city council and commission seats in those cities as well as Panama City.

The heavily discussed school tax referendum is also on the ballot for voters. This would increase the millage rate over the next four years.