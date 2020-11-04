Donnie Edenfield wins Jackson County Sheriff’s race

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Republican Donnie Edenfield beat out Democrat Hayes Baggett with 62.93% of the vote. Baggett received 37.07% of the vote.

Other Jackson County races

Superintendent of Schools: Republican Steve R. Benton beat Democrat Larry Moore with 56.83% of the vote.

Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller: Clayton O. Rooks III beats Justin Branch with 51.03% of the vote.

Supervisor of Elections: Carol A. Dunaway (Rep) wins with 56.33%

County Commissioner District 3: Paul A. Donofro Jr (Rep) wins with 41.30%.

County Commissioner District 5: James Peacock (Rep) wins with 62.83%

