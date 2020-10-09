Donald Trump Jr. comes to Panama City Beach for campaign rally

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With the election only 26 days away, President Trump’s campaign is on the move, making a stop in Panama City Beach on Thursday afternoon.

The president’s oldest son, Donald trump Jr., made an appearance at the rally held at the Holiday Inn on Front Beach Road along with several other big names like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Congressman Matt Gaetz. Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle also spoke at the rally.

Trump Jr.’s biggest message to Trump supporters in the Panhandle was to work together to gain momentum.

“Stay involved, get your friends, it’s 27 days [before the election], make sure they turn up,” he said. “We’re going to need the Panhandle to win and we need to win big to take care of the games.”

Governor DeSantis added that Trump has been a supporter of the state of Florida from the beginning.

“As a Governor, we’ve never had a president deliver more for our state in history as President Trump, and that’s just a fact,” he said.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said this election cycle is an important one for the state and the country, and that Trump supporters need to spread the word as much as possible and show up in a big way when it comes time to vote.

“Here’s my charge to you and for myself as well, we need to over perform,” he said to rally participants.

After the rally, News 13 was able to secure a one-on-one interview with Trump Jr. on a variety of topics. when asked why voters should give President Trump another four years, he said it’s because the President has delivered on his promises.

“He’s getting peace-deals done in the Middle East, more start-up business has happened under Donald Trump than any modern president in history,” he said. “He understands how to do this thing, despite onslaught, despite the vicious attacks that he’s fielded.”

He said the President’s main priority if re-elected is to grow the economy further and put more Americans to work, partly through pushing for an infrastructure package.

“I think he’s going to continue fighting for America in the trade wars,” he said. “Rather than Joe Biden sending our American jobs abroad for 50 years, he’s going to fight to make sure we bring them back. He’s going to hold China accountable.”

With one debate between Trump and Biden complete, Americans wonder if there will be another, since President Trump has said he will not participate if it’s conducted in a virtual format.

“I want to see an in-person debate,” Trump Jr. said. “The Democrats play enough of those games, we’re more than happy to do the in-person. If Joe Biden’s not willing to show up, there’s a reason.”

When asked what the Trump administration’s main message to all Americans is right now, he said it’s to stay strong.

“We’re going to get through this,” he said. “This is the greatest country the world has ever known. Donald Trump has been fighting for you for years, he’s accomplished more than any president in modern history for the American people. He’s the guy that will bring us out of this. You can live your life, you don’t have to live in fear.”

He said the President is feeling “great” after his experience with COVID-19, and that Americans should take the virus seriously without living in fear.