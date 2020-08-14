Candidates for state representative work to sway votes

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The primary election is next Tuesday.

Candidates working hard to sway voters to their causes, and that includes Republicans Jay Trumbull and Steven Linne are running for the district six state house seat.

Incumbent Trumbull is running for his fourth term and final term. He faced obstacles like Hurricane Michael and the current COVID pandemic

He says he’s worked hard to make sure the rest of the state recognizes Northwest Florida’s needs.

“I want to make sure that we continue to have strong leadership in Tallahassee to work with folks to make sure that we can continue our economy rolling,” said Trumbull. “Make sure we keep taxes low and make sure that we are stepping up for folks that might not have that strong of a voice.”

Navy veteran Linne, works full time at Tyndall Air Force Base.

He says as state representative his job is to protect and preserve the constitution.

“I’d like to repeal the red flag law and I would like to promote constitutional carry,” said Linne. “These are some of the little things. I would like to do educational reform.”

Trumbull was a part in championing the Triumph Gulf Coast initiative and the chairman on the Transportation and Tourism Appropriation subcommittee. He says it has been an honor to serve for the past four years.

“Bay County folks are strong and I want to be able to continue to tell that message to the folks and Tallahassee that our community is the best community to live in,” said Trumbull.

Linne says he believes the state representative is someone who should stand up for your rights, and if elected he plans to do just that.

“I took an oath when I joined the navy eight years ago to protect and uphold the constitution and I truly believe in that oath,” said Linne. “I plan on bringing that oath to the state legislature.”

Early voting is now open. For those who choose to vote on election August 18, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.