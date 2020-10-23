Bay County Republicans host final debate watch party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The presidential candidates took to the debate stage one more time before Election Day and the Bay County Republicans and Trump Victory Team held a watch party at their Headquarters in Panama City to watch it all unfold live.

Following the debate, several watch party guests said they were much happier with Thursday night’s debate compared to the first presidential debate in September. Supporters of President Trump said they felt that this debate went much smoother than the first, with fewer interruptions between candidates and more time for each to discuss their policy platforms as well as answer tough questions on both sides, giving Americans a chance to make an informed decision.

“There’s only been two debates this year, so this is a good chance for them to hear each side and make that decision,” said Carol Benson, a Bay County resident who came to the watch party. “Of course we want everyone to get out and vote.”

As the election draws nearer, Biden is up in several national polls, but local Trump supporters at the watch party said they’re not concerned.

“I do think that the polling is really motivating Trump supporters,” said Brian Clowdus, a local Trump Victory Team volunteer. “I say don’t be defeated by the polls. Look what happened in 2016, the day of the election people went to bed at night thinking that Hillary won and guess what, when they woke up Donald J Trump was president, and I firmly believe that will be the case in 2020.”

Super Voting in Bay County begins Saturday, with seven in-person voting sites opening across the area.