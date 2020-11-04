Bay County election results are in

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County results are in and here are the winners.

  • County Commissioner District 4: Doug Moore (Rep) wins with 22.95%
  • Retention of Supreme Court Justice Carlos G. Muniz: Yes with 68.46%
  • Retention of District Court of Appeal Judge Joseph Lewis Jr: Yes with 70.85%
  • Retention of District Court of Appeal Judge Scott Makar: Yes with 70.15%
  • Retention of District Court of Appeal Judge Rachel Nordby: Yes with 71.15%
  • Retention of District Court of Appeal Judge Tim Osterhaus: Yes with 68.89%
  • Retention of District Court of Appeal Judge Clay Roberts: Yes with 69.27%
  • Retention of District Court of Appeal Judge Adam S. Tanenbaum: Yes with 70.04%
  • Beach Mosquito Control District Seat 3: John P. Smith wins with 61.66%
  • Lake Powell Community Development District Seat 1: David Holt wins with 54.35%
  • Lake Powell Community Development District Seat 4: Jerry M. Robinson with with 53.69%

