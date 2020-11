PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Democrats in Bay County gathered at their party headquarters on Harrison Avenue to celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The event had food, drinks, music, as well as large projection screens so supporters could watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris address the nation.

The Republican Party of Bay County said they will also be hosting an event at their party headquarters for Donald Trump on Nov. 15th, to celebrate the four years he had as President.