Bay County 2020 primary election results are in

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Preliminary results are in for Bay County’s 2020 primary election.

According to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections, 44 precincts are reporting that 28.71% of voters showed up today and voted in the 2020 primary election.

Here are the preliminary results:

  • Superintendent: Bill Husfelt wins with 50.88% of the vote (17,182 votes). Judy Vandergrift received 49.12% of the vote (16,590 votes).
  • State Attorney 14th Judicial Court: Larry Basford wins with 77.6% of the vote (25,752 votes). Wes Hatcher received 22.34% of the vote (7,406 votes).
  • Judge Group 1: Timothy Campbell wins with 57.50% of the vote (19,174 votes). Hoot Crawford received 42.50% of the vote (14,170 votes).
  • School Board Member District 1: Jerry L. Register (NON) wins with 70.80% of the vote (23,171 votes) of the vote. Mark “Big Chief” Strickland (NON) received 29.20% of the vote (9,555 votes).
  • School Board Member District 2: Brenda Ruthven (NON) wins with 63.28% of the vote (19,777 votes). Frances Keys Gordon (NON) received 36.72% of the vote (11,475 votes).
  • School Board Member District 4: Winston Chester (NON) wins with 63.13% of the vote (20,223 votes). Tom Hedges (NON) received 36.87 % of the vote (11,809 votes).
  • 2nd Judicial Circut Judge Group 4: Tiffany Baker wins with 35.6% of the vote (32,812 votes). Amanda Wall received 23.6% of the vote (21,761 votes), Nina Moody received 21.7% of the vote (19,957 votes), and Pete Williams received 19.1% of the vote (17,580 votes).
  • Commissioner District 3: Bill Dozier wins with 70% of the vote (23,077 votes). Jarod Leighton received 30% of the vote (9,911 votes).
  • State Representative District 6: Jay Trumbull wins with 75.62% of the vote (15,242 votes). Steven Linne received 24.38% of the vote (4,913 votes).
  • State Committeeman: George Norris wins with 57.04% of the vote (11,167 votes). Jerry Wayne Prater received 42.96% of the vote (8,411 votes).
  • State Committeewoman: Mitzi Prater wins with 38.31% of the vote (9,538 votes). Veronica Kemeny received 40.14% of the votes (7,924 votes), and Melissa Seeuws received 11.55% of the vote (2,281 votes).

August 18th

