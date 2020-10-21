Bay Co. sees “heavy” return on vote-by-mail ballots so far

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canvassing began on Monday at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office, and the vote-by-mail ballots are starting to be processed one by one.

As of Tuesday night, the unofficial voter turnout in Bay County was about 15%, with more than 19 thousand mail-in-ballots cast by that time.

“That’s a lot of people,” said one resident who dropped off their mail-in-ballot at the SOE drop-box on Tuesday. “People are excited to get down here and get their vote counted.”

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, said they’ve had a “heavy” return on the more than 30 thousand mail-in ballot requests his office has received so far.

“There’s lots of people doing vote-by-mail,” he said. “There’s going to be more people that are going to kick into gear starting this Saturday coming up on the 24th when we will begin all of the super voting sites.”

For those voting at the polls, seven locations will open on Saturday, with seven more opening on November 2nd through Election Day.

Andersen said those who haven’t mailed their ballots back yet should do so as soon as possible.

“This Saturday (October 24th) is the last day that you can even request a vote-by-mail ballot, so if you’re waiting until now to request one you shouldn’t you should already have that request in,” he said. “If you’re waiting to mail it, if you got your mind made up you should get it in the mail and get it returned or you can drop it off at the drop-box here in the office.”

He said the super voting sites will have drop-off boxes as well for mail-in voters to drop off their ballots.

Click here to find the super voting site closest to you.