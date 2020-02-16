A race for office in the panhandle

YOUR LOCAL ELECTIONS HEADQUARTERS, (WMBB) — While 2020 elections are focused on the presidential race, here in the panhandle of Florida, residents are gearing up for many local races as well.

News 13 decided to take a look at all the races across the 14th Judicial Circuit.

Starting in Bay County, four municipalities are hosting elections. This includes Panama City Beach, Mexico Beach, Callaway, and Springfield.

Looking at a few major races, Panama City Beach and Callaway will be voting on a new mayor. Springfield and Mexico Beach will have two new council/commission leaders for the cities.

In Jackson County, residents will vote for county leaders, including a new sheriff.

Registered voters will also go to the polls to vote in a new property appraiser, a school superintendent, supervisor of elections and three county commissioners.

Holmes County residents will also name multiple new county leaders including a sheriff, property appraiser, tax collector, school superintendent, three county commissioners and a clerk of circuit courts.

Currently, Sheriff John Tate is the only person filing to run for sheriff, as Tate looks to be reelected.

Taking a trip to Washington County, they too are looking to fill countywide seats.

The races include supervisor of elections, three commission seats, a superintendent as well as two seats on the school board.

Gulf County residents will also look to fill county seats but also Port St. Joe citizens will also head to the polls for city leaders.

Calhoun County residents will see lots of names in lots of races on their ballots this election season.

Some of these races are for sheriff, clerk of court, supervisor of elections, property appraiser and multiple county commission seats.

While the qualifying period has ended in Bay County, each county has its own deadline dates, meaning more people could file to run for office until that certain date passes.

Anyone in any county wanting to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary election must register to vote by February 18. Visit your local supervisor of election officials to do so or click here.