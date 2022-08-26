PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are a social media user it is possible you could be sharing your exact location with all of your followers.

This is because of a new Instagram update.



Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said it is important for parents to be aware of these potential dangers.

“A lot of the time kids go to the internet to look for an area to vent or to be creative. Well, predators look for that too. And they will find these kids at their lowest possible moment, but not as a kid. They will bring them back as a victim. And that’s what we are trying to avoid, predators getting hands-on access to children, but we can’t do it ourselves we need the parent’s help,” Talamantez said.

To make sure you aren’t sharing your location, check your settings and make sure the setting is off.

All you need to do is to go to your phone’s settings, click on Instagram and make sure the “precise location” is turned off.

The new update is a good chance to double-check and make sure you aren’t sharing any unwanted information.



“Sharing your location with strangers is not a good idea. That’s a very basic safety step. Don’t tell people you don’t know where you live, don’t tell strangers where you are going or where you have been unless you are aware of how that technology works, that’s essentially what you are doing,” Talamantez said.

Talamantaz said it is even more important to pay attention to how your child uses social media and know what they share online.



“Parents need to be more involved in our children’s social media footprint. I bet with this new update on Instagram that allows people to access their location or share their location publicly, I bet 99 percent of parents do not know that is going on,” Talamantez said.