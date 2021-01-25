Police searching for stolen ambulance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are currently searching for a stolen ambulance.

Police said the ambulance from Ascension Sacred Heart Bay at 3:30 p.m.

“The full-sized ambulance is white in color with lime green stripes and labeled as MEDIC 1,” officers wrote in a news release.

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said the vehicle is county-owned and contains thousands of dollars worth of equipment. He also noted that the county can’t afford to lose an ambulance to criminals.

“It would really, really have a negative effect on a small county,” Harrison said. “We really rely on it to take care of our citizens.”

He added that it should be easy to spot.

“Ambulances kind of stick out in a crowd,” Harrison said.

Anyone with information about the ambulance is asked to call PCPD at (850) 872-3100.