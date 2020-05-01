Police searching for two men in armed robbery

An armed robbery suspect is seen in a surveillance photo released by Panama City Police.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are searching for two men who robbed a gas station Thursday night.

Two men in masks entered the Chevron at 1409 Highway 231 at about 9 p.m. One of them was armed with a pistol and the other was armed with a long gun. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information in reference to this case, please contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

