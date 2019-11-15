Police searching for suspect after shooting, schools on lockdown

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield Police officers and deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect in a shooting.

The shooting took place in the 500 block of Everitt Avenue. The suspect is described as a tall black male in his 20s, with dreadlocks, and a black and red jacket.

BSCO says two suspects are in custody and they are searching for a third in the area of Church Ave. and Business 98. Sheriff Tommy Ford has called in the Air Unit and K-9s are also trying to track the suspect.

Margaret K Lewis School, Bay High School and Rutherford High School were put on lockdown as police conduct their search.

News 13 has received several messages asking if there was an active shooter at Rutherford. Bay District Schools says there is not and never was an active shooter on campus.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.