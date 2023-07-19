SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield police officers have arrested a man they are now calling a suspect in a fatal stabbing.

Calvin Lovelle Pittman, 44, was located Wednesday afternoon after a two-day search. The incident began Tuesday night when officers were called to a gas station at the 3400 block of E. Business 98.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located 20-year-old Phillip Harvey in the parking lot, who had been stabbed and first aid was being administered by bystanders. Mr. Harvey was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” police wrote in a news release. “Throughout the evening of July 18, 2023, 44-year-old Calvin Lovelle Pittman was identified as a suspect, and it was determined he fled the scene in Mr. Harvey’s vehicle.”

Investigators found the vehicle on E 7th Street and Redwood Avenue Wednesday and found Pittman at a home in the neighborhood.

“At this time, it is believed all involved parties are identified and in custody,” police wrote. “The Springfield Police Department is currently working with the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office on charging decisions, and that information will be released when it is available.”

Our previous updates are below:

11:30 A.M. Update — Springfield police said the victim in the stabbing has died. They also described Pittman not as a suspect but a “person of interest” in the case. We will have more information on this case as it becomes available.

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing.

The incident happened Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at a gas station on Business 98.

Officers were called to the scene and found the victim, who had a stab wound to the left side of the body, and rushed him to a hospital.

Calvin Lovelle Pittman, 44, was identified as a “person of interest” in the case.

“Pittman was last seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Fusion missing a rear windshield, bearing Florida tag 23DIAJ, westbound on E 3rd Street,” police wrote in a news release. “Pittman should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public should not attempt to approach him.”

Anyone with information on Pittman’s whereabouts, or this incident, is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (850) 872-7545. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.