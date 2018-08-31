News

Police Searching for Missing Teen

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 09:35 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 05:47 PM EDT

Panama City, Fla. - Update: The Panama City Police Department has located missing Dvorick Blackmon, officers wrote in a news release. Blackmon was unharmed and in good health. The Panama City Police Department thanks the public for their assistance. 
 

Our previous story is below:

The Panama City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, 
Dvorik Blackmon.

Blackmon, 16, is 6’02”, 130lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to CrimeStoppers 850-785-TIPS

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center