Police searching for missing teen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager.

Tajme Battles, 15, is approximately 5’08”, 160 lbs, with a fade haircut. Battles was last observed wearing a black sweatshirt, black and white striped pants, and tan Jordan brand tennis shoes.

Anyone having information related to the whereabouts of Battles is urged to contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.