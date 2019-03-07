Police Searching for Missing, Endangered Man

Panama City, Fla. - The Panama City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an endangered missing

maN.

Jamie Cornelius Wayne Kinsey, 19, was last seen in the 1100 block of McKenzie Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Kinsey is intellectually disabled and his current whereabouts are unknown, police wrote in a news release. Kinsey is 5’08”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kinsey was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at (850)

872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-785- TIPS.