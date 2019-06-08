Police searching for missing 12-year-old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The Panama City Police Department is trying to locate a runaway child.

Kayla Kennedy, a 12-year-old girl, was last seen in the area of 4400 W 19th Street on June 7, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Kennedy was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans, and her hair in a bun.

Kennedy is 5'06" and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information to contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.



UPDATE: As of late Friday night, the child has been found safe and returned home.