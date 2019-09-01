Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Florida Highway Patrol officers are investigating a hit and run accident that left a Fort Walton man in critical condition.

It happened around 5 o’clock on Sunday morning off of Racetrack Road and Doodle Avenue.

Reports said a 2011 or 2012 Chevy Cruze was heading west when a pedestrian entered the roadway and was hit.

The driver failed to stop, leaving 23-year-old, Ulises Pedraza, in critical condition.

Police believe the car should have damage to the front right side with a broken headlight and missing right side mirror.

If you have any information, contact police.