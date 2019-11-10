Police searching for driver involved in fatal hit and run

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- Panama City Beach Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday night.

Police responded to Front Beach Road in front of Sharky’s Restaurant shortly before 8:30 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian being hit by a car.

A woman from Alabama was crossing the road when she was struck. The suspect vehicle has yet to be identified and was heading westbound on Front Beach Road when the collision happened.

The woman died as a result of her injuries and her identity is still pending next of kin notification.

The only information for the suspect vehicle at this time is possibly a dark-colored truck with a ladder/ladder rack on the top. It’s believed to be an extended truck, possibly a Chevrolet or GMC model, and may have a business decal/magnet on the driver door.

The vehicle may have minor front end damage.

The Panama City Beach Police Department is requesting if anyone has any information regarding this Traffic Crash to please contact the police department at 850-233-5000.

This case is still being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit.