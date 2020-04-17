Police searching for counterfeiting suspects

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bonifay Police Department is currently searching for two suspects accused of depositing counterfeit bills.

On Thursday, officers responded to a local bank after the manager reported that many deposits in businesses throughout Bonifay, Holmes County and Washington County contained counterfeit $100 bills.

A total of seven $100 bills were located in deposits Thursday at this one bank.

Officers obtained some surveillance footage of one suspect and is awaiting additional surveillance on another suspect.

The female suspect is pictured below along with a photo of the vehicle she was driving.

The male suspect is described as a black male, thin build, dark skin, hair in dreadlocks and wearing reflective vest/clothing commonly worn by construction workers.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Bonifay Police Department at 850-547-3661 or their nearest law enforcement agency.

You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-547-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Anthony Peebles joins News 13 This Morning via video chat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anthony Peebles joins News 13 This Morning via video chat"

Will Thompson Band joins News 13 This Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Thompson Band joins News 13 This Morning"

Bears at the bedside: St. Mary's ICU nurse finds unique way to connect COVID patients to family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bears at the bedside: St. Mary's ICU nurse finds unique way to connect COVID patients to family"

Mexico Beach residents react to beach being partially open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Beach residents react to beach being partially open"

Ascension Sacred Heart opening new drive-thru testing sites in Lynn Haven and Destin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Sacred Heart opening new drive-thru testing sites in Lynn Haven and Destin"
More Local News