Police search for suspect in aggravated battery incident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna Police Department is looking for a suspect after they say he cut a victim multiple times with a razor knife.

Thomas Pilgrim, 23, is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after getting into a fight with the victim before cutting the victim inside of a home on Milton Avenue, officers wrote.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon. Pilgrim left the scene after the incident and police are now searching for him.

The Marianna Police Department asks that if you or someone you know has information into the whereabouts of Pilgrim, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125, Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000, or your local law enforcement agency.

Do not attempt to approach this subject, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local business manufacturing face mask shields; donates first batch to local non-profit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local business manufacturing face mask shields; donates first batch to local non-profit"

Tyndall AFB approved to complete remaining facility demolition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyndall AFB approved to complete remaining facility demolition"

Experts: U.S. food supply steady but for how long

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts: U.S. food supply steady but for how long"

Texas baseball glove company applying for waiver to make facemasks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas baseball glove company applying for waiver to make facemasks"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/8"

13NOW | Sheriff AJ Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Sheriff AJ Smith"
More Local News