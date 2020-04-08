Police search for suspect in aggravated battery incident

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna Police Department is looking for a suspect after they say he cut a victim multiple times with a razor knife.

Thomas Pilgrim, 23, is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after getting into a fight with the victim before cutting the victim inside of a home on Milton Avenue, officers wrote.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon. Pilgrim left the scene after the incident and police are now searching for him.

The Marianna Police Department asks that if you or someone you know has information into the whereabouts of Pilgrim, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125, Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000, or your local law enforcement agency.

Do not attempt to approach this subject, as he is considered armed and dangerous.