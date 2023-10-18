PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 12-year-old girl trying to get home from school was attacked and raped by a Panama City man, according to court records.

The incident happened Friday but new details about the case came to light Wednesday. Jordan Orlando Estrada is charged with sexual battery, lewd and lascivious battery, and false imprisonment.

According to his arrest affidavit, Estrada was driving a blue sedan when he spotted the victim, got out of his car wearing a ski mask, and attacked her. After the attack, Estrada returned to his vehicle and left the area, the report states.

Detectives used evidence collected at the scene of the attack along with information from license plate readers to determine that the suspected vehicle in the attack belonged to Estrada, the arrest affidavit states. They then went to his home and spoke with his girlfriend.

She told them that they used an app on their phones to show their locations to one another. Police wrote that the app showed Estrada was in the same area of the incident at the time of the attack.

Estrada told police that while he was in the area he did not rape the girl. Estrada is currently being held in the Bay County Jail on a $350,000 bond.