Police Respond to Shots Fired outside Panama City Beach Bar

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Panama City Beach Police responded to reports of shots fired outside of Coyote Ugly located at 10512 Front Beach Road.

Authorities said an off-duty officer was working the front door at the bar when he heard a round of gunfire. The officer then heard more rounds following the original gunfire and called the shots in.

The shots were said to be fired shortly after 12:50 Sunday morning. Officers with Beach Police responded to the scene within minutes and found shell casings from what is believed to be a 40 caliber handgun.

The casings were found in the alleyway between Coyote Ugly and Surf Style. Police said they are looking for a red Hyundai or Honda with Texas plates that fled the scene shortly after the shots were fired and headed eastbound on Front Beach Road.

Authorities believe the car was occupied by two Hispanic males and two Hispanic females.

No one was injured and business at Coyote Ugly carried on as normal. Authorities are looking into obtaining surveillance video from the bar of the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're urged to call Panama City Beach Police or CrimeStoppers.