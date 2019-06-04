Police: Panama City Beach man armed with sword attacks two people

Alabaster, Ala. - A Panama City Beach man is accused of attacking two people in Alabama.

The Alabaster Police Department arrested Leland Crowell Arwine, 36, of Panama City Beach and charged him with rape first degree, sodomy first degree, theft of property first degree, attempted rape first degree and two counts of domestic violence first degree.

The charges are a result of an investigation that started on Saturday when the Alabaster Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the area of the 100 block of Kensington Lane, officials wrote.

Arwine allegedly sexually assaulted one victim and attempted to sexually assault another. He also allegedly physically assaulted both victims with a sword, officials wrote. Both victims were treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

Arwine ran away from the scene before police arrived but was taken into custody the next day without incident.

Arwine is being held on $1,200,000 bond.

In August of 2017 Arwine was arrested by the Parker Police department and charged with false imprisonment, attempted sexual battery and felony battery. Police said Arwine busted into a portable toilet at Earl Gilbert Park and attempted to rape the victim.

According to court records Arwine is scheduled to return to court on those charges in July.

"This could have turned out much worse. These women were very strong and determined to survive a very difficult situation. I'm very thankful we were able to take this guy off the streets as quickly as we did," said Police Chief Curtis Rigney.