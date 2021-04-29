FDLE investigating Bay County deputy-involved shooting

Update (7:15 p.m.) The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating after a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect during an altercation near the Bay County Library on Thursday.

Sheriff Tommy Ford says it appears the investigator was trying to apprehend a suspect wanted for grand theft out of Callaway. The suspect then began to fight with the deputy and later disarmed him.

The suspect hit the deputy in the face with the deputy’s gun. The deputy later regained control of his weapon and fired at the suspect, according to officials.

The Panama City Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s office arrived on scene a short while later.

Both the deputy and the suspect were taken to the hospital. Officials said the deputy sustained a laceration on his face and possibly a broken nose, but he is in stable condition.

Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin says the suspect gave officers a difficult time when they tried to place him into the ambulance.

The suspect was in stable condition upon arriving to the the hospital, but his condition has been updated to critical as he is undergoing surgery to remove the projectile.

The investigation is now turned over to F.D.L.E.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police and Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene of an officer-involved shooting near the Bay County Library Thursday afternoon.

The shooting incident happened around 5 p.m. near the Wash Depot on W 11th St.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will provide updates when we have more information.