PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are on scene at a FEMA trailer park on Kraft Avenue.

Panama City Police say they are investigating an unattended death. Officers were called to the scene with information about an injured person. Investigators have not yet commented on the possibility of foul play.

The body will be turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

News 13 has a reporter on scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.