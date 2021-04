A man’s body was found in Gulf of Mexico on Panama City Beach Friday. Photo courtesy of Mark Myhra.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on scene behind Sterling Breeze condominium on Panama City Beach Friday after a man was found dead in the Gulf of Mexico.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. The cause of the man’s death is unclear.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.