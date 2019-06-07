Police investigating child drowning death

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - An 11-year-old boy has died after apparently drowning in a pool at the Landmark Condominium in Panama City.

Panama City Police Department responded to The Landmark Condominiums on Friday in reference to a possible drowning.

Upon arrival, officers located an 11-year-old juvenile next to the pool and attempted life-saving measures. Bay County EMS arrived on scene and transported the juvenile to Gulf Coast Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.



This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this case, is asked to contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100. Anonymous tips can be reported to CrimeStoppers at 850-785-TIPS.



