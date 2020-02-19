Police identify victim in fatal Valentine’s Day crash

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield police have identified the victim of a fatal Valentine’s day crash.

Diana Aguila, 33, of Springfield, was driving a Toyota passenger car when she crashed on Highway 98 between Ace Home and Garden Center and Honda of Bay County.

Investigators said the vehicle hit the sidewalk about four times and eventually went off the road, hitting a tree stump. It then rotated and hit another tree, eventually landing on its side and bursting into flames.

The crash remains under investigation.