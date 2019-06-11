Police give update to missing persons case in Springfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. -- Police are still searching for a Springfield resident who they say has been missing for two months now.

According to Springfield Police, on April 12, 2019, Felton Warren left his residence in the 3500 blocks of E 4th Street.

Since that time, police say they have investigated numerous leads and has been assisted by multiple outside agencies, however, Felton has not been located.

Felton left home with very few personal belongings, and there have been no confirmed sightings of him since he left.

Wednesday. June 12, 2019, marks two months since Felton has gone missing.

Felton's family and friends are hoping someone can come forward with information which may lead to Felton's location, so they can bring this difficult time to a close.

Police are asking if anyone has any information please contact Lieutenant Russell Voyles at (850) 872-7545, or anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.