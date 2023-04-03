DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Dothan man was arrested over the weekend after police say he beat and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her home.

In October 2022, Dothan Police were contacted after an employee of a Home Health Agency recognized injuries on an elderly female client and a criminal investigation began.

According to Dothan Police, during the investigation, officers learned the elderly victim had allowed someone into her home believing it was someone she was expecting, but turned out to be a stranger, and during the encounter, the stranger assaulted the female victim with her medical equipment causing lacerations and contusions on her body and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the home.

Police say they identified the suspect as Marcus Golden, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, but he wasn’t found until Sunday, April 2, after an encounter with law enforcement.

Golden is charged with one count of Assault Second Degree and one count of Sodomy First Degree. He is being held with no bond.