Police asking for help locating child in danger

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for help in locating a child they say is missing and endangered.

Fourteen-year-old Kanisha McLeod was last seen in the 800 blocks of East 12th Court this evening at 9:00 p.m.

She is described as 5’05”, 200lbs, black hair, and brown hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850- 785-TIPS.