Plans to resurface Highway 389 approved

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Commissioners took steps to improve the road at the commission meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioners signed a contract to resurface parts of Highway 389 from Baldwin Road to the intersection of Highway 390.

The job will get rid of the many potholes created in part by large trucks hauling Hurricane Michael debris.

Highway 389 is on the county’s five-year road list, using half-cent sales tax money.

“We are grateful for the half-cent sales tax that is contributing to that,” said Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll. “Prior to the half-cent sales tax, we didn’t have these opportunities. These roads would stay on the list for 10 to 20 years so we are thankful to be able to accelerate this project.”

They are expected to start the project in October and is expected to cost a little more than $1 million.